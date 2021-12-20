Aaron Schmitt, 32, of Clearfield, who set off a sprinkler system at Super 8 Hotel in Clearfield, was sentenced to state prison yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry.
Schmitt pleaded guilty to criminal mischief — felony of the third degree; resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree; and institutional vandalism — misdemeanor of the second degree; and was sentenced to a minimim of nine months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
He was also ordered to pay $19,947 in restititution to the hotel located in Lawrence Township, and $1,872 to the Clearfield County Jail.
His attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Schmitt has very little prior criminal record and prior to this incident had never been incarcerated before. Schwab asked Cherry to sentence him to the Clearfield County Jail instead of state prison.
However, Cherry said he was informed by the warden that Schmitt has been disrespectful and combative with corrections officers while at CCJ and sentenced him to state prison, saying his mental health issues could be best dealt with there.
According to the Lawrence Township Police, at 2:49 a.m. police responded to an activated smoke alarm at the Super 8 Motel along the Clearfield Shawville Highway.
Upon arrival police observed water flowing down the hallway from a room, which was being rented by Schmitt.
Officers entered the room and saw the fire sprinkler in the bathroom actively spraying water and Schmitt’s cat was cowering on the corner of the bed in the flooded room.
Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 (Station 5) arrived on scene and shut off the sprinkler.
Schmitt was in the hotel lobby on the phone and police told him several times to remove his cat from the room but he refused.
Police then retrieved the cat and handed it to Schmitt while he was in the office.
Schmitt then slammed the door on the police officers. When police re-entered the room, Schmitt slammed the cat on the floor and began to fight with the police officers. Schmitt was handcuffed and taken into custody.
The sprinkler system flooded Schmitt’s room and three adjoining rooms with water.
After Schmitt was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. While at the jail Schmitt became disorderly and broke a bench and a light fixture while he was in a holding cell.