David William Jalonski, 43, of Coal Township, who is accused of fleeing from police and resisting arrest, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Jalonski is charged with flight to avoid apprehension — felony of the third degree, resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree, and fail to notify change of address — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 29, Jalonski had multiple warrants out for his arrest and state police were dispatched to the Minit Mart in Morrisdale for a report that Jalonski was inside the store.
State police arrived and found Jalonski inside playing a Skills machine inside the store.
A trooper approached and told him he looks like Jalonski but he denied it.
He said he left his ID in his vehicle in the parking lot and the state trooper asked him to retrieve it.
Once outside Jalonski ran away toward Pardee Road. Jalonski was physically apprehended and taken into custody.
Jalonski said he had swallowed a large amount of methamphetamine when state police arrived at the store. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of a possible overdose.
After his release from the hospital, Jalonski was placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Jalonski was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.