Duane Scott Starr, 22, of Clearfield, who allegedly kicked and assaulted a 20-year-old woman and her six-month old infant, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Starr is charged by the Clearfield Borough Police with one count of endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree; two counts of aggravated assault — felony of the first degree; one count of aggravated assault/victim less than 6 — felony of the second degree; strangulation — felony of the second degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree; and two counts of simple assault — both misdemeanors of the first and second degree.
On Feb. 19, police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield emergency department around 8:30 a.m. after a 20-year-old woman and her six-month-old son were reportedly being treated for injuries sustained in a domestic violence incident that occurred at a residence on the 500-block of South Second Street.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim stated Starr had been out drinking alcohol with friends all night and returned home at 5 a.m. She said Starr was holding the baby when he fell asleep and then fell off the bed. This began an argument resulting in Starr allegedly choking the victim.
When the victim was able to break free, she told police Starr slapped her with an open hand across the left side of her face and knocked her over again and then kicked her in the jaw. The victim then picked up the baby to get him away from Starr and protect him, but Starr kicked at her again and this time struck the baby in the head twice and kicked her two more times before punching her in the jaw.
Starr then begged her her not to call police as she loaded the baby into a vehicle before driving herself and the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, it was learned that the infant sustained a skull fracture as the result of the incident and was being transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Police contacted Starr by telephone and told him come to the hospital where he was later taken into custody. Starr later in an interview admitted to police that he slapped the victim with an open palm and struck her with a closed fist. When police said, “You kicked a baby in the head twice” to which “Starr nonchalantly responded, “I know.”
Starr is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.
Starr was represented by Komron Jon Maknoon of Pittsburgh. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District District Attorney Ryan Sayers.