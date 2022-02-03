Drew Allen Dunworth, 47, of Altoona, who is accused of trespassing and fleeing from police, waived his right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Dunworth is charged in two separate cases. In the first case he is charged with criminal trespass/enter structure — felony of the third degree. In the second case he is charged with flight to avoid apprehension — felony of the third degree, and resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 19 at 3:27 p.m. the victim reported that she noticed windows were fogged up on the camper in her backyard, indicating someone was inside.
When she opened the door she saw Dunworth sitting in the camper. She said she knew it was him because he is a distant cousin of hers.
She said Dunworth asked her how she knew he was in there and she asked him to leave.
On Dec. 21, state police were informed that Dunworth was seen walking down 3rd Street in Grampian Borough. Troopers knew Dunworth had warrants out for his arrest and responded to the scene.
Police found Dunworth standing to the south of Penn Street. Dunworth turned and ran when police turned the vehicle around. Police exited the vehicle and told Dunworth to stop but he failed to comply.
Police followed Dunworth through the church parking lot and told him that if he didn’t stop a Taser energy weapon would be deployed. The Taser was later deployed twice with no affect.
Troopers continued to follow Dunworth and after they crossed U.S. Route 219 they grabbed Dunworth and pulled him to the ground. Dunworth continued to struggle and refused to comply with commands.
Another trooper arrived and assisted in handcuffing Dunworth.
After he was handcuffed and troopers were taking him to the patrol vehicle, Dunworth attempted to pull away but was unsuccessful.
He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Bail was set on the trespassing case at $10,000 monetary and $15,000 monetary on the fleeing case for a total of $25,000 monetary.
Dunworth did not post bail and remains incarcerated in the CCJ.
Dunworth was not represented by an attorney; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.