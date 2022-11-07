President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced a Wheatland man to state prison for defrauding a woman out of $28,920 in a fake home sale.
Matthew Alan Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty to forgery — felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass/enter structure. He received a 36 month minimum prison sentence.
Kelley’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Kelley had already been sentenced in two cases in Mercer County where he would serve a total sentence of a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison.
She said the district attorney’s office in Mercer County waived any disqualifications that he has to receive the state drug treatment program.
The state drug treatment program has a state prison sentence of two years but to be eligible for it, his minimum prison sentence cannot be greater than five years, Schwab said.
Schwab asked Ammerman to make Kelley’s sentence concurrent to the Mercer County sentences so Kelley would be eligible for the drug treatment program.
Under this scenario, Kelley would serve three years in state prison before he would be admitted into the two-year drug treatment program; therefore, he would still serve a minimum of five years, which is longer than the 36 months minimum for his Clearfield County sentence, Schwab said.
Schwab argued that getting Kelley into the drug treatment program is in the best interest of Kelley and the community.
Kelley participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing and he apologized for his actions and asked for a concurrent sentence, saying the faster he gets out of jail the quicker he can work to pay restitution to the victim.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said as a part of the plea, the commonwealth would not object to a concurrent sentence and would leave it up to the discretion of the court.
The victim spoke at the hearing and said Kelley talks about getting rehab but noted he stole all the money she had to buy a home.
“He took everything I had,” the victim said.
She said she is disabled and doesn’t work — and Kelley’s crime set her back years.
Kelley said he didn’t intend to steal the money from the victim and promised he would work 80 hours a week once he is released from jail to pay the victim back.
Ammerman said Kelley stole a lot of money from the victim and he isn’t willing to give him a concurrent sentence — and sentenced him to serve 36 months to six years in state prison consecutive to his Mercer County sentences.
This means Kelley will serve a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 16 years in state prison.
He also ordered Kelley to pay the victim $28,920 in restitution and ordered him to perform community service to pay off the restitution as soon as possible. Ammerman told the victim unfortunately in all likelihood it would be years before she gets any significant amount of money out of Kelley. He said in his decades of experience, in cases similar to this one, the county will chase after people for years after they are released from jail to get $50 a month out of them.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 14, 2021, Lawrence Township Police spoke to the victim about her report of fraud.
The victim said in December 2020 she responded to an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for the sale of a trailer along Willow Drive.
She set up a meeting to tour the trailer on Dec. 31, 2020 and was met there by Kelley. He gave her a tour of the trailer, both inside and out.
She told him that she wanted to buy the trailer but he said she would have to give him a deposit because other people were interested in it.
She agreed to buy the trailer for $27,000 and gave Kelley a check for $5,000 for the deposit, according to the affidavit.
Kelley told her he forgot the legal documents so he instead drew up the contract on a piece of paper agreeing to the terms where she would pay the balance of the funds by Jan. 10, 2021.
In the coming days, the victim cashed out serval IRAs and wrote checks to Kelley to pay for the trailer.
On Jan. 13, 2021 the victim said she texted Kelley about the title and he allegedly responded by saying it would arrive in another two weeks.
On Feb. 1, 2021, she texted Kelley about the title and he reportedly responded by saying he was waiting for the checks to clear. After this she had no further contact with Kelley.
On Feb. 13, 2021 the mobile home park manager contacted her and asked how she could have purchased the trailer since the owner is incarcerated in state prison and would be there for a while, according to the affidavit.
The victim then called the police. The victim said she has since learned that Kelley is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail for fraud.
Lawrence Township police then learned that Kelley was incarcerated for defrauding other victims throughout the state in a similar manner.
Police spoke to the owner of the trailer who said he didn’t know Kelley had sold his residence and did not give him permission to sell it.