Jason Ryan Arnold, 41, (no home listed) was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry for biting and spitting on a hospital employee on Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Arnold pleaded guilty to aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison.
On March 20, Arnold was being treated at the emergency room at Penn Highlands DuBois when he sat up and spit on a nurse’s face and bit her in the arm.
Arnold also stole a vehicle in DuBois and drove it to Pittsburgh where it was recovered.
Arnold was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.