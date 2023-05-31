After negotiating multiple legal twists and turns caused by the defendant filing a federal lawsuit against the public defender’s office, the district attorney’s office and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Shyam Pranami Gouli, 35, of Hicksburg, N.Y., who traveled to Clearfield in an attempt to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. Gouli was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Tuesday at Colloquy Court.
On Jan. 4, Gouli traveled to Clearfield in an attempt to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. The group 814 Pred Hunters had set up a fake profile on social media sites pretending to be the juvenile female.
Gouli had explicit conversations with the decoy and sent lewd images and videos of himself. He also asked the decoy not to tell anyone because he would go to jail because she was underage.
He then traveled to the Clearfield County Courthouse to meet the girl, where he was confronted by the group who called police. The organization also gave police a copy of the text messages Gouli had with the decoy.
Gouli was arrested and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by the public defender’s office.
On April 17, Gouli filed a federal lawsuit against the public defender’s office, the district attorney’s office and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, claiming he was being wrongly incarcerated.
In the lawsuit, Gouli claims on Jan. 23, he agreed to accept a plea agreement from the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office where he would plead guilty, serve 90 days in jail and pay a $25,000 fine. The 90 days passed and despite writing several letters to the court demanding to be released, he continued to be incarcerated against his will, violating his constitutional rights.
Gouli did not have a lawyer file the lawsuit and he filed it himself by writing it by hand. Complicating issues, English is not Gouli’s first language, and an interpreter was needed who could speak Napalese.
An interpreter was brought in from Maryland for the hearing.
Ammerman asked how Gouli could write and file the lawsuit if he couldn’t speak English, and Gouli said he had a friend at the jail help him.
Gouli’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defenders’ office, told Ammerman that Gouli’s friend at the jail is giving his client terrible legal advice and is practicing law without a license.
Because of the lawsuit, Pentz said the public defender’s office has no choice but to file a motion to withdraw as Gouli’s counsel.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said they just learned of the lawsuit and aren’t sure if they can prosecute Gouli due to the lawsuit and is considering having it transferred to the state Attorney General’s Office. Ammerman also said he first heard of the lawsuit on Tuesday.
Ammerman said the lawsuit has complicated matters and has likely hurt Gouli’s cause because if the public defender’s office withdraws from representing him, it is going to delay the process because a new attorney would have to be appointed to defend him.
Ammerman said this would push the trial date back to at least August and Gouli would remain incarcerated until then.
Ammerman said if the case goes to trial, the county would have to have at least two interpreters at each day of the trial because state law only allows court interpreters to work a maximum of two hours before they are given an extended break.
Lumadue said in January, the district attorney’s office made an offer to Gouli for him to serve a minimum of 90 days in jail, but Gouli never signed the plea, so it was never put on the record. She said the $25,000 fine was not a part of the plea offer.
Ammerman said he has a copy of a time served plea signed by Gouli last month, but the colloquy portion was never completed and asked both attorneys what happened.
Pentz said at pre-trial conferences on May 11, Gouli signed the plea but in the colloquy process, Goouli refused to admit he was guilty of committing the crime, so it was never completed.
Several times during the hearing Monday, Gouli claimed he was “entrapped.” He also claimed he was innocent because he had been lied to and the person he was talking to wasn’t a 15-year-old girl, but was someone who was 49 years old.
Ammerman asked Lumadue if Gouli is willing to state he is forgoing the lawsuit, if she would be willing to write another time served plea for Gouli and she said she would.
Ammerman asked Pentz if he was willing to withdraw his motion to withdraw as Gouli’s counsel. Pentz replied that if he rejects his motion, he would have no choice but to continue as Gouli’s attorney.
Ammerman then rejected Pentz’s motion to withdraw as counsel. Court adjourned for Pentz to speak with Gouli. When court reconvened, Gouli accepted a plea agreement, including the colloquy where he pleaded guilty to criminal attempt-corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree and Ammerman sentenced him to serve a minimum of 128 days (time served) and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail. He was also fined $500 plus costs.
Ammerman told Gouli he would likely be released the morning of May 31. Gouli asked the court to investigate the predator hunter group to keep innocent people from going to jail.