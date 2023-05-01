Sean Timothy Kolodziej, 39, of Saxton, who pleaded guilty to assaulting and strangling two staff members at Penn Highlands DuBois, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Kolodziej pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, strangulation — misdemeanor of the second degree, and resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree.
It was an open plea, meaning the defense and the commonwealth couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it to the presiding judge.
Kolodziej’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said his client accepts responsibility for his actions, but said he suffers from significant mental health issues and asked Ammeman to sentence Kolodziej to a minimum sentence of two years on the aggravated assault charge, and have the remaining charges concurrent.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue noted that Kolodziej was sent to Torrence State Hospital, but it released him — stating his issues are not due to a psychosis but a propensity to seek medication.
One of the victims testified at the hearing and said Kolodziej’s actions were intentional and planned. She said he told her he was having gastrointestinal issues and asked for medication. When she went into his room to give it to him, he threw the medication and attacked her.
Ammerman sentenced Kolodziej as follows: aggravated assault –minimum of two years, maximum of five years in state prison; strangulation –minimum of one year, maximum of two years in state prison; and resisting arrest –minimum of nine months, maximum of two years. Ammerman made the sentences consecutive, therefore, Kolodziej’s total sentence is a minimum of three years and nine months and a maximum of nine years in state prison.
Ammerman also ordered Kolodziej to pay $1,275 in restitution to one of the victims.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City Police Department officer was at Penn Highlands DuBois East Hospital on May 26 when he was dispatched for a report of a combative patient. Police were told the man had allegedly hit multiple people and assaulted staff.
Upon arrival, police immediately noticed multiple staff members fighting with Kolodziej, who was on the ground in the doorway to a room, attempting to get free from those who were restraining him. The officer assisted by holding down both of his wrists, as Kolodziej continued to resist. He reportedly said he would rather be in jail, and said he would take the officer’s gun if he needed to.
The officer then held Kolodziej’s arm behind his back, ordering him to stop fighting. Another police officer arrived on scene and assisted in handcuffing Kolodziej, to which he continued to resist, the Courier Express reported.
It was also reported at the last meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board that the jail was having issues with Kolodziej assaulting staff, so he was placed in isolation.