A West Decatur man was arrested after allegedly going on a drunken rampage, assaulting a female, randomly burglarizing a home and assaulting and strangling the occupant.
Dustin James Clark, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury and burglary — all of which are felonies of the first degree, criminal trespass-enter structure — felony of the third degree, unlawful restraint — misdemeanor of the first degree, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault — all three of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, two counts of disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, harassment and public drunkenness — summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 2:55 p.m. on New Years Eve, the 911 Center received multiple reports for an incident.
One caller reported seeing a male passenger fall out of a Jeep while traveling in the area of St. Francis in Clearfield.
Another caller then reported she was driving a Jeep when Clark, a passenger, became irate and began screaming and he jumped out of the Jeep while it was moving on 2nd Street.
She said she pulled into the parking lot of St. Francis. He reentered the vehicle but he continued to be irate and began punching the windows. He smacked her in the face, got out of the Jeep and began punching the hood of the vehicle.
He then laid down in the middle of the parking lot before getting up and running off in the direction of Front Street.
She said she believed Clark was under the influence of alcohol and said he has a history of abusing alcohol and controlled substances.
Clearfield Borough Police were responding to another incident; therefore, Lawrence Township police were also requested to respond. Borough and township police arrived on scene at 3 p.m. and began searching the area.
During the search, another caller reported an unknown male had walked up the steps of her home on Front Street and entered her residence.
She said she wasn’t at home, but her roommate was home and reported an unknown male had entered the residence.
Police responded to the scene and knocked on the front door. Police could hear yelling coming from the rear of the residence and heard someone yell “Help!”
Police immediately entered the residence and found two males lying on the floor, engaged in a physical confrontation.
The victim was lying on his back on top of Clark, who had his arm wrapped around the victim’s neck and was holding him down. Clark was arrested and placed in the patrol vehicle.
The victim was interviewed by police and he said he had left the back door unlocked so his roommate could get in. He said he heard a male voice near the back entrance and went back to investigate.
He said he saw an unknown male in the stairwell and the victim asked him what he was doing.
He said the male began “mouthing off” and approached him. Feeling threatened, the victim said he brandished his pistol and told the male to get on the ground.
The male initially complied and the victim said he tried to call 911 on his cell phone with his left hand while holding the pistol in his right hand.
He said the male quickly jumped up, pushed him against the wall and tried to get the firearm.
He said they went to the floor where the male struck him in the head multiple times. The male then put him in a choke hold and the victim said he was unable to get off the floor. He said the male tried to get his handgun but was unable to do so.
The male said he was able to call his roommate, who then called police.
The victim complained of pain in the right side of his abdomen and in right back shoulder. And when he stood up, he braced himself from sharp pain to his right side.
It was discovered that Clark was on probation. Clearfield County Probation was notified and Clark was incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer.
The female didn’t have any observable injuries and did not complain of pain.
The next day, police spoke to the male victim, who was at Penn Highlands Clearfield. The Emergency Room doctor said the victim suffered from multiple fractured ribs, including the no. 4, 5 and 6 ribs, and was admitted to the hospital for monitoring.
Clark was interviewed by police on Jan. 1 at the Clearfield County Jail. He said he was drinking heavily throughout the day of the incident and doesn’t remember what happened. He said he remembers being upset about his ex-girlfriend and the last thing he remembers is getting into a vehicle.
Clark is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow before Magisterial District Judge James Glass. Clark is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.