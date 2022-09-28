A Cherry Tree man accused of strangling and assaulting a woman had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Allen Wayne Lydic, 37, is charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment — a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 16 Punxsutawney-based state police were contacted by the Cherry Tree Police Department about a Cherry Tree female who was allegedly assaulted by Lydic in a camper in Burnside Township.
Troopers interviewed the female, who said she and Lydic were arguing when Lydic grabbed her by the throat with one hand and squeezed, impacting her breathing for approximately five minutes.
She said she could not yell for help while Lydic was squeezing her neck.
Troopers photographed red marks on her neck, which were consistent with her statement.
Lydic is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth.