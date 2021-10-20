A Clearfield man is facing hit-and-run related charges after he allegedly struck a man riding a bicycle in the area of Walmart Supercenter in Lawrence Township.
Lawrence Township Police reported they were contacted shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday about a reported hit-and-run incident.
Upon arrival, police discovered that a 73-year-old Bigler male who was riding a bicycle near the Walmart entrance had been struck by a vehicle that was also traveling up the Walmart entrance in the same direction.
The victim sustained a broken tibia and fibula and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
The suspected vehicle was located in the parking lot area of Walmart and the operator, Brian Kessler, 51, of Clearfield was later identified.
Charges against Kessler have been filed.