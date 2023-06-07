Kyle A. Coger, 42, of Allentown, who was caught with a large amount of “magic mushrooms” after causing a disturbance at a local restaurant, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 22, state police responded to the Bradley Street Cafe for a report of a male causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
Police arrived on scene and made contact with Coger. Troopers also noticed a glass smoking device commonly used for smoking marijuana on the ledge of a window near Coger.
Troopers asked if this was his and Coger said it was.
Troopers spoke with a restaurant employee who reported the incident. She said Coger was there when she arrived for work. She said he was walking around the restaurant, moving chairs around and bothering customers.
He was ordered to leave but he refused.
Coger was arrested for criminal trespass. When troopers patted him down they found a ziplock bag containing 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Coger is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct — both are misdemeanors of the third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanor.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Coger did not have an attorney. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth.