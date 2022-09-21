Joshua Douglas McLaughlin, 31, of Clearfield, who was allegedly caught in a motel room with more than $14,000 worth of illegal drugs, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 12, Lawrence Township Police were requested to respond to a room at the Royal Inn by state parole agents.

