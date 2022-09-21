Joshua Douglas McLaughlin, 31, of Clearfield, who was allegedly caught in a motel room with more than $14,000 worth of illegal drugs, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 12, Lawrence Township Police were requested to respond to a room at the Royal Inn by state parole agents.
The agents said they were checking up on McLaughlin when they spotted bags of pills in plain view and a bag filled with suspected methamphetamine. The agents also said McLaughlin provided them with a fake urine sample.
Police arrived at the motel and McLaughlin was with a female in the room and he told the police that the drugs belonged to the female.
Police spoke to the woman who said the drugs didn’t belong to her.
When police informed McLaughlin of what the female said, he told police that he would “take the charge.”
However, police informed him that both would be charged since the drugs were in plain view.
A state parole agent then informed police he had found a prohibited weapon — a brass knuckles knife — and a bag containing 7.1 grams of methamphetamine in plain view in the room.
McLaughlin then stood up and ran from the motel room and into the parking lot. Police gave chase and ordered McLaughlin to stop but he continued to flee towards the woods behind the motel.
Police deployed a Taser but McLaughlin fell, causing the Taser to miss. The Taser was deployed a second time but McLaughlin again went to the ground and rolled, causing the Taser to lose connection.
McLaughlin attempted to get back onto his feet when he was tackled by a police officer, who deployed his Taser twice on McLaughlin but he continued to resist. The police officer and state parole agents were able to gain control of McLaughlin and handcuff him.
When asked if there was anything else illegal in the room, McLaughlin said there was and gave police permission to search the room. He also said everything in the room belonged to him.
The room was searched and police found a bag containing 14.61 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a glass vial containing 9.61 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a container containing several large rocks of unknown identity, $481 in cash, plastic bags, a digital scale with residue on its plate.
Police also found a backpack containing a bag containing 27.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, numerous syringes, plastic bags and a digital scale, a vial containing 11.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and a dose of Narcan.
Inside a safe was found three large bags containing crystal methamphetamine with weights of a 28.8 grams, 28.9 grams, and 28.9 grams., a blue bag containing three bags of methamphetamine weighing 3.9, 4.1 and 3.9 grams. Police also found bags containing fentanyl weighing 1.3 and 1.5 grams, five small plastic bags containing methamphetamine weighing 1.2, 6, and 3.9 grams.
Police located another bag containing 41 small bags of fentanyl with a total weight of 62.3 grams, four pieces of foil containing suspected Carfentanyl weighing 1.4 grams and a piece of foil containing suspected fentanyl/Carfentanyl weighing 2.2 grams.
All of the suspected drugs were taken to the township police station and weighed. There was 186.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 65.1 grams of fentanyl, and 3.6 grams of Carfentanyl. The evidence was logged and prepared for shipment to the state police Erie Crime Lab for testing.
McLaughlin told police he obtained the items by “robbing” a drug dealer.
He is charged with two counts of manufacture/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felonies; make repairs, sell, etc. prohibited offensive weapon — misdemeanor of the first degree; resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
McLaughlin is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail. He is represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.