Joshua Douglas McLaughlin, 31, of Clearfield, who was caught in a motel room with more than $14,000 worth of illegal drugs, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
McLaughlin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six years and a maximum of 12 years in state prison plus one year of supervision.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 12, Lawrence Township Police were requested to respond to a room at the Royal Inn by state parole agents.
The agents said they were checking up on McLaughlin when they spotted bags of pills in plain view and a bag filled with suspected methamphetamine. The agents also said McLaughlin provided them with a fake urine sample.
Police searched the room and found a bag containing 14.61 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a glass vial containing 9.61 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a container containing several large rocks of unknown identity, $481 in cash, plastic bags, and a digital scale with residue on its plate.
Police also found a backpack containing 27.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, numerous syringes, plastic bags and a digital scale, a vial containing 11.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and a dose of Narcan.
Inside a safe was found three large bags containing crystal methamphetamine with weights of a 28.8 grams, 28.9 grams and 28.9 grams, and a blue bag containing three bags of methamphetamine weighing 3.9, 4.1 and 3.9 grams. Police also found bags containing fentanyl weighing 1.3 and 1.5 grams, and five small plastic bags containing methamphetamine weighing 1.2, 6 and 3.9 grams.
Police located another bag containing 41 small bags of fentanyl with a total weight of 62.3 grams, four pieces of foil containing suspected Carfentanyl weighing 1.4 grams, and a piece of foil containing suspected fentanyl/Carfentanyl weighing 2.2 grams.
All of the suspected drugs were taken to the township police station and weighed. There was 186.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 65.1 grams of fentanyl, and 3.6 grams of Carfentanyl. The evidence was logged and prepared for shipment to the state police Erie Crime Lab for testing.
McLaughlin told police he obtained the items by “robbing” a drug dealer.
McLaughlin was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.