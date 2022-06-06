Andrew Paul Lenhart, 39, of Clearfield was arrested after a female jumped out of a window to escape assault.
According to the police report, Sunday at 8:34 a.m., Lawrence Township Police officers responded to a domestic incident along Bailey Settlement Highway.
Upon arrival, the officers learned the victim had jumped out of a bedroom window and fled the scene.
The victim told police that Lenhart allegedly beat her in the head with a radiator and had threatened to kill her stepfather. He also allegedly threatened to rape her.
A physical altercation ensued between the female victim and Lenhart and Lenhart bit her in the right forearm, leaving a bruised bite mark on her arm.
Lenhart then calmed down and left the room, giving the female victim a chance to lock the bedroom door and jump out of the window.
Police discovered Lenhart had an active warrant through the sheriff’s office.
Lenhart attempted to leave the residence when police arrived and ran to the back of the house yelling “no” when confronted. Lenhart was retrieved from the residence and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on the warrant.
Lawrence Township police charged Lenhart with terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree; and harassment — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Bail was set at $25,000 monetary by Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Lenhart did not post bail and remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 before Glass.