A Clearfield man who was allegedly caught with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Lawrence Township had all charges bound to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Jordan Jerel Lance, 38, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — both are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 6, at 12:58 a.m. Lawrence Township police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Daisy Street Ext.
As police approached, they detected the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The vehicle was registered to Lance. The driver was Amber Johnson, with Lance as the passenger.
When speaking to police, both appeared to be concealing items in the vehicle. Lance claimed he had a medical marijuana card and said it was in his backpack. But when he opened his backpack, he kept its contents hidden from police.
When Johnson was asked to step out of the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test, she partially opened the door as if to conceal something inside.
The two said they were going to Bigler to play skills machines but gave conflicting stories on where they were coming from.
Police asked for permission to search the vehicle, but Lance refused. Police had the vehicle towed and impounded, and police applied for a search warrant.
In preparing the vehicle to be towed, police noticed a large bag of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine on the floor of the driver’s seat.
The search warrant was obtained, and the vehicle was searched by police at 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Inside the vehicle police seized a total of 3.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of cocaine, 4.11 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 1.77 grams of an unknown white substance.
The items were sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab for further testing.
Police also located a digital scale, numerous baggies commonly used for packaging illicit drugs, Lance’s Social Security Card, medical marijuana and two cell phones.
Lance is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Lance is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.