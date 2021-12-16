A Northern Cambria accused of participating in a robbery and the shooting of a Clearfield man in an attempt to steal lottery winnings has agreed to cooperate with the commonwealth in the prosecution of his co-defendant, Anthony Guy, 49, of West Decatur.
Richard Allen Demko, Jr., 27, of Northern Cambria was about to plead guilty on Monday to aggravated assault and robbery — both felonies of the second degree. On Jan. 16, the victim said he won a large sum of money at the BP station earlier in the day and Demko and Guy later attempted to steal the money from him.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defendant couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge — President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Demko’s attorney, Justin Miller of Bellefonte, said the standard sentencing range for the aggravated assault is 40 to 52 months and robbery 35 to 45 months — and asked Ammerman to show mercy, saying his client regrets his actions that day. He also said Demko was a sucessful business owner and is a contributing member of society.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said although he appreciates Demko pleading guilty and accepting responsibily for his actions, Demko has refused to cooperate with the commonwealth in the prosecution of his co-defendant — Guy.
Demko then told the court that he has changed his mind and was now willing to cooperate with the commonwealth.
Ammerman then held a sidebar with both attorneys and announced that Demko’s sentencing would be continued for one month. He also said this is a significant development in the case and he would be open to Guy negotiating a plea agreement now that Demko was cooperating with the commonwealth despite a jury already being picked for the trial.
Judges Ammerman and Paul Cherry have a general rule to not accept any negotiated pleas after pre-trial conferences are completed, according to Sayers.
Guy is charged with robbery — felony of the second degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and possession of a controlled substance — ungraded felony according to court documents. He is scheduled to go to trial in February, Sayers said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 16 at 9:24 p.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to the 600-block of S. 2nd Street for a 49-year-old male who was shot in the lower left leg.
Police found the victim lying on the floor and his leg was bleeding profusely, but he was awake and responsive and police administered first aid on the victim.
The victim told police he had pulled into his residence and had exited his vehicle when he was rushed by Demko and Guy. He said Demko asked, “Where’s the money?”
But the victim said he refused to acknowledge the question.
The victim said Demko attempted to punch him, but the victim said he blocked it. Demko then shot him in the leg when he was on the back stoop about to enter his residence.
After Demko shot him, the victim said Guy “freaked out” and was asking Demko why he shot him.
The victim said he was able to pull himself into the residence and shut the door.
The victim said he played the lottery machine at the BP station earlier that morning and had won a significant amount of money. The victim said he isn’t sure if Demko and Guy were at the BP station when he won or if they had heard he won a large sum of money.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.