Dennis Lee Stiner, 67, of Morrisdale, who is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill juveniles with a large knife, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 6, Lawrence Township Police received a call from Clearfield County 911 about an active fight with a large knife involved.
There was also a large group of people at the scene and the dispatcher could hear yelling and it was believed the incident was physical.
Police arrived on scene and obseved an older male, Stiner, fighting with a male juvenile in the middle of Montgomery Run Road.
Walker ordered them off the road and the juvenile complied but Stiner did not.
Walker then forced him off the road and put him down on his knees and handcuffed him.
The group of juveniles all began talking at once and Walker said he then passed Stiner off to other officers who were arriving on scene.
Walker then spoke to a female juvenile who said she had video recorded the incident on her phone.
The video shows Stiner and the juvenile combatant, throwing punches at each other and the juvenile witnesses were yelling.
The fight appears to de-escalate and Stiner and the juvenile separate and go to their respective residences.
A juvenile then begins yelling “put the knife down,” and the video pans to Stiner and he is holding a larged sheathed knife.
He then removes the sheath and approaches the juveniles and threatens to cut off their heads.
At one point Stiner drops the knife and gets into a fist fight with the male juvenile, which ends up in the middle of the road.
Walker then arrives and takes Stiner into custody.
Stiner appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured yesterday and Stiner was released.
He was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.