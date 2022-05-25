Ronald James Nice, of Forty Fort, Luzerne County, who is accused of burglary and stealing expensive equipment from his former employer in Hyde, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David Meholic yesterday at Centralized Court.
Nice is charged with burglary — felony of the second degree; criminal trespass — felony of the third degree; and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 27, Lawrence Township police met with the victim on Powell Avenue.
The victim reported Nice had burglarized his business and stole numerous pieces of equipment worth a total of $8,094.
The victim said he hired Nice to start a job on April 7. But he said Nice didn’t finish the job so he terminated his employment.
Nice still had a company fuel card and he was told that he would receive his last paycheck once he returned the fuel card.
On April 27, the victim reported he arrived at a job site in Hyde and found a large number of expensive tools were missing.
The victim said he then received a text message from Nice stating he would get his equipment back once he is paid.
Nice was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail on May 17. The next day Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois, posted Nice’s bail and he was released.
Nice did not have an attorney and represented himself; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.