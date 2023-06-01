A Clearfield man accused of stealing and forging a check waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
David Bartil Larson III, 19, is charged with forgery — felony of the third degree; and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 21, 2022, Punxsutawney-based state police were notified by the victim that he believed Larson stole a check from him and cashed it for $100 at Mahaffey Hardware. He said Larson was living with him in Mahaffey at the time.
State police spoke with Larson and he said he accidentally took the check because his checks look similar. He said he went to the hardware store, bought some items, and wrote the check for $100 and received the change back.
Larson said he can pay the victim back in a few weeks as he is starting a new job.
On Nov. 2, 2022, state police spoke to an employee of Mahaffey Hardware who said she did cash the check and said Larson tried to cash another check from the same account a few days later and she refused it. She said Mahaffey Hardware is out $155 due to the check.
Larson is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. He waived his right to an attorney for the hearing. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.