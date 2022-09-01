A Reynoldsville man who allegedly went on a drunken rampage over snack foods at Sheetz and Walmart in Clearfield waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.

Antonio Jacob Giovanelli, 19, of Brockway, is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure — felony of the second degree; disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree; and the summary offenses of public drunkenness and purchase alcohol by a minor. The charge of burglary was withdrawn.

