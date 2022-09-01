A Reynoldsville man who allegedly went on a drunken rampage over snack foods at Sheetz and Walmart in Clearfield waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Antonio Jacob Giovanelli, 19, of Brockway, is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure — felony of the second degree; disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree; and the summary offenses of public drunkenness and purchase alcohol by a minor. The charge of burglary was withdrawn.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 21, at 3:32 a.m. the Lawrence Township Police responded to Sheetz along the Clearfield Shawville Highway for a male who was attempting to steal gum and chips from the store.
The male was also fighting and screaming at store employees and customers — and was refusing to leave.
Upon arrival, police spoke to the store manager who said the suspect got two bags of Middleswarth potato chips, a can of sour cream and onion dip, a bag of cheddar chips and a bag of Bugles — and attempted to pay for them with a bungee.
When Giovanelli was informed the bungee was not a form of currency, the male smashed all the chips and items he had in his possession. He then demanded the store manager give him coupons.
Giovanelli then left and went behind the store.
At 3:57 a.m,. Lawrence Township police were dispatched to Walmart for a male who was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
Police arrived at Walmart and found Giovanelli in the middle of the parking lot arguing with a store employee, and a shopping cart was in between the two of them.
Giovanelli was not speaking coherently and his speech was slurred and he wasn’t making any sense. His eyes were bloodshot and he smelled strongly of alcohol, police said.
Police spoke with a store manager who said the store was closed for the evening when Giovanelli arrived. The doors were locked but he pried open the sliding doors on the grocery side of the store and entered.
Once inside, Giovanelli began running around the store, grabbing items and was yelling insults and profanity at employees.
Giovanelli then entered the shipping area where only employees are permitted.
He then grabbed a bag of Cheez-Its and ran outside with them.
Once outside, Giovanelli took shopping carts from a cart holder and was pushing them around the parking lot.
Giovanelli was arrested and transported to the township police station. He was allowed to use the restroom before being placed in a holding cell, but when he was in the holding cell, Gionvanelli urinated on himself. He also caused a disturbance by yelling and attempted to remove the handcuffs by banging his hands off the metal bench, cutting his finger.
EMS was called and they bandaged his finger and medically cleared him.
Giovanelli is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.