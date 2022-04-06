Clay A. Bierly, 48, of Rebersburg, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Clearfield woman, had charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Bierly had charges of aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault — felonies of the second degree and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree bound over to court. The charges of false imprisonment and unlawful restraint were withdrawn.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 21, the victim was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Room when she spoke to Clearfield Borough Police on the phone.
She reported that Bierly had sexually and physically assaulted her. She said that he is often physically abusive towards her.
An officer from the State College Borough Police Department went to the hospital and met with the victim. The hospital also performed a sexual assault kit on the victim.
The victim provided a statement and said Bierly is her boyfriend and he came to her residence at 5:30 a.m. and demanded sex. She refused and a physical altercation ensued.
Bierly went to work and returned at 10 p.m. and accused her of cheating on him and sexually assaulted her in her bedroom.
The hospital reported the victim had various bruises and abrasions on various locations on her body.
Bierly denied the allegations.
He is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Bierly is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell.