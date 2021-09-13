A Glen Richey man who was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana products at the Clearfield County Fair had his probation revoked and was re-sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Revocation Court.
Harley S. Rothrock, 24, was brought before Ammerman for violating his probation on a 1997 guilty plea for statutory sexual assault. According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, Rothrock was arrested on Aug. 4 for allegedly selling marijuana products at the fair.
Rothrock was charged with criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary.
His attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked that Rothrock be detained pending the disposition of the new charges, saying it is still unsure if the felony charges would “stick.”
Ammerman instead revoked Rothrock’s bail and re-sentenced him to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years in state prison.
Ammerman said he gave Rothrock a state prison sentence because he was released in December after serving the maximum on the statutory sexual assault sentence and he is already facing new felony charges.