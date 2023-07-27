William W. Odell, 55, (no address listed) who allegedly molested a 3-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14, the Clearfield-based state police were notified that a sexual assault had been reported.
The victim’s grandmother, who reported the incident, came to the barracks to be interviewed.
She said earlier that day she was babysitting her 2-year-old grandson and 3-year-old granddaughter at her home in Ferguson Township and Odell was also at the residence.
She said she and the children were sitting in the back yard when Odell went into the shed to get some paint and the two children followed him inside.
She said the 2-year-old came out of the shed shortly afterwards but the girl did not.
She called for the girl and when she didn’t answer she went to the shed to look for her.
She said when she entered the shed she saw Odell sexually assaulting the girl and the girl appeared upset and was about to cry.
The witness said she screamed at Odell and Odell said to her, “I know, I am a pervert.”
She then called Odell’s sister and told her to come and get him because she didn’t want him at the house.
On April 15, a forensic interview was conducted on the girl at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield, and she provided details of the crime.
Odell is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree, corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, three charges related to the sexual assault of a minor graded misdemeanors of the first degree and one charge related to the sexual assault of a minor graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Odell is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
He is represented by attorney Chris A. Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.