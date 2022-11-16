Brock Daniel Karg, 29, of Philipsburg, who is accused of assaulting a woman with a butcher knife, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 6 at 1:33 a.m., state police responded to a residence in Chester Hill Borough for a domestic incident.
Troopers found the female victim outside the residence. She had a large laceration under her chin and blood was dripping down her neck and shirt. She also had another cut to her left pinky.
The victim told troopers Karg was still inside and warned he likely would cause them problems.
Karg exited the residence on his own power and put his hands behind his back willingly. Troopers observed multiple lacerations on both of his arms just below the elbows and had blood running down his arm.
He was handcuffed and troopers asked him what happened. Karg said he and the victim got into an argument because he told her she was wrong and women don’t like being told they are wrong. He added that he didn’t put hands on her.
While being transported to the state police barracks, Karg said he never put hands on the victim except once. He also said he liked to “party” and use cocaine.
The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment and police interviewed her at the hospital. She said at approximately midnight she and Karg got into an argument because they don’t have any money because he spends it all on cocaine.
She said he swore at her, got into her face and placed a butcher knife up to her throat and started “sawing” the knife back and forth on her neck and said “I’m going to kill you (expletive.)”
The victim said she pushed the knife away, cutting her finger in the process. She then used both feet to push Karg off of her, ran outside and called 911.
She said Karg came outside and again said he was going to kill her and the cops can take him away to jail.
The victim said Karg didn’t have any cuts on him when she left the house, but said she could see him in the house pacing back and forth and doesn’t know how he got the cuts on his arms.
Kark is changed with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon — felony of the second degree; terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree; the summary charges of harassment and failure to notify of change of address.
Karg is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail due to the seriousness of the charges and the severe threat to public safety.
Karg was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.