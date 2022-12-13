Timothy John Szlasa, 43, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into the former Branding Iron restaurant in Curwensville, had his probation revoked by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday.
Szlasa was on probation for a 2021 conviction for criminal trespass, and he was charged in October with burglary and related charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Szlasa and another male were found inside the building located along State Street, and the two did not have permission to be there.
The two men also had suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia on them.
Szlasa also had two watches that were taken from the building and a bank card that did not belong to him, according to the affidavit.
Szlasa’s court appointed attorney, Josh Maines of Clearfield, said at the time of the incident Szlasa was homeless and looking for a place to get out of the cold. He said many of Szlasa’s problems are due to his homelessness and drug addiction issues. He said the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Altoona is willing to admit Szlasa into a six to 12 month drug treatment and homelessness program.
Maines said the program is what could get Szlasa on the right path and asked he be given this opportunity and not be sent to state prison.
Ammerman said the probation department recommended Szlasa be given a state prison sentence of one to two years. But Ammerman said he doesn’t believe Szlasa has worked his way up to a state prison sentence yet and instead re-sentenced Szlasa for criminal trespass for 11 months to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail.
Ammerman said he is unable to allow Szlasa to go to the Salvation Army for treatment until the burglary case is resolved. He said once that case adjudicated, he would consider allowing Szlasa to go to the treatment center if Szlasa wishes.
Because the Salvation Army program has a faith component, Ammerman is unable to force Szlasa into the program and could only send him there if Szlasa agrees. Szlasa said he would agree to go to the program if allowed.