A Mill Hall man accused of attempting to lure a 15-year-old girl had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Eric Lynn Sayers, 40, is charged with corruption of minors — felony of the third degree; criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; and driving with a suspended license-2nd offense — a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 7, Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to Grace Gun Shop for a report that a 40-year-old male was attempting to meet with a 15-year-old female.
Police responded and met with two members of an organization called “Pred-Hunters” who use fake profiles of underage females on various dating apps to target potential child predators.
One member said he posed as a 15-year-old girl on a dating site when he received a message from Styers.
He said he and Styers started communicating via text messages and Styers used his personal cell phone.
The witness said he told Styers he was a 15-year-old girl and Styers replied by saying that 15 is young and he was 40.
Styers began sending sexually explicit messages to the fake profile and set up to meet the girl at Grace Gun Shop.
The witness provided police with a binder of the printouts of the text messages.
Styers was detained and interviewed at the police station. Styers told police he believed the girl was 19 and doesn’t remember reading the text that she was 15 or sending his reply.
Styers said he drove to Clearfield to pick up the girl. Police discovered Styers had a suspended license.
Bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Styers is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.