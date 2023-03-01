Richard Allen Hudak, 29, of Philipsburg, who is accused of assaulting a three-year-old boy, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Hudak is charged with endangering the welfare of a child — felony of the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child — felony of the third degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the first degree and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 21, Clearfield Borough Police responded to the emergency department of Penn Highlands Clearfield for a case of suspected child abuse.
A three-year-old child had just been admitted to the hospital with bruising and complaints of chest pain. The child was brought to the hospital by his father.
When asked who did this to him, the child said Hudak.
Hudak is in a relationship with the child’s mother and lives at her residence. The child’s father said he shares custody of the child with the mother.
Police observed that most of the child’s chest was covered with bruises. The child also had multiple bruises the entire length of his right arm.
On his left arm the bruises began at his hand and we seen halfway up his forearm.
The child also had a bruise on the left side of his forehead, top of his head, on both his knees and had scratches and bruises on his lower neck/trapezius area. The child also had a large bruise on his hip and he had redness on his buttocks.
The child was asked how he was injured, and he said Hudak had picked him up around the chest. He said the rest of the injuries were the result of falling down the steps.
When asked if he was told to say that, the child shook his head and said “hmm, hmm.”
It was learned that Children, Youth and Family Services were at the child’s home the day prior and did not report seeing any bruises on the child.
Police spoke to the victim again on Jan. 21 while he was in the hospital. When asked how Hudak caused the bruises, the child said Hudak picked him up by the chest and shook him. The child also said Hudak would punch him in the “tummy.”
Police interviewed the victim’s father. He said the child was with his mother and when he returned on Jan. 21, he gave him a hug and the child complained of pain.
He then checked under his shirt and saw the bruises and took the child to the hospital.
Police set up a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center with other children in the household and they said Hudak hits the victim when he is “bad” and the victim had broken a cup.
Police received a medical assessment from Geisinger Medical Center stating they are very concerned about the welfare of the child. The report stated the child has bruises over his entire body. It stated one possible explanation is the child’s 5-year-old brother is hitting him, but they don’t believe a child of that age could cause these injuries. It is also unlikely that a fall would cause these injuries, the report said.
Hudak was arrested on Jan, 26 and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Bail was lowered to $25,000 unsecured on Feb. 8 and he was released.
Hudak is represented by court appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Deputy District attorney Trudy Lumadue.