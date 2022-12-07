Darrell Robert Kent, 60, of Morrisdale who is accused of neglecting and abusing a dog, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Kent is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals — felony of the third degree, cruelty to animals — misdemeanor of the second degree and neglect of animals — veterinary care — misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Aug. 5, a humane society police officer was contacted about a dog with porcupine quills in its face.
Following an investigation, the officer determined the dog belonged to Kent and was being housed along Kent Lane in Morrisdale.
The officer attempted to contact Kent on Aug. 7, but was unsuccessful.
On Aug. 8, the officer along with state troopers responded to the property. Upon walking up the lane a small pit bull type of dog walked up to them. The dog “Luna” was in poor condition. Her face was severely swollen and she was unable to open one eye. The dog had blood on her fur and she smelled of diesel fuel.
She was also wearing a collar with no tags and was unsecured.
The dog was seized and immediately taken to the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic for treatment. The veterinarian removed more than 75 quills from under the dog’s skin and the wounds were bleeding and infected. The dog had to be sedated due to the extreme pain. The technician had difficulty inserting a tube into the dog’s throat due to the swelling.
Both eyes were swelled shut and the veterinarian did not know if the right eye was viable due to the swelling. A quill embedded two inches in the eye was removed by the vet.
The dog also had yeast infections in her ears with significant debris.
The veterinarian determined the dog was also underweight and had a body score of three out of 10.
On Aug. 8, Kent called the humane police officer. Kent said he knew the dog was suffering but said he didn’t call the vet because he thought his family did.
He said he treated the dog by soaking rags in diesel fuel and wrapping them around her face. Kent also said the dog was having difficulty breathing due to her facial swelling.
The humane officer determined that Kent deliberately tortured the dog causing severe and prolonged pain and allowed the porcupine quills to remain in her face and body for 27 days, causing pain, infection and surgical removal. The humane officer also determined Kent deprived the dog of access to necessary veterinary care for the dog’s infected ears and face.
Kent is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. Kent represented himself at the hearing. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.