Craig Hauke-Miller, 25, of Lemont, who is accused of robbing the Fuel-On convenience store in Chester Hill Borough, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 6, at 7:10 a.m. Clearfield based state police were notified by Park Security of a panic alarm at the Fuel-On gas station in Chester Hill.
Troopers responded to the scene and spoke to the cashier. She said a male went into the store, jumped over the counter, grabbed her arm and went directly to the drawer where the bank bag is kept.
She said the male removed a bank bag containing $6,000 in $20 bills.
The male then went directly to the drawer where $315 in $5 bills were kept and removed the cash. He also took $190 in $10 bills and an additional $490 in other cash.
She said the male dropped one group of $5 bills and ran from the store. The bills were held together in groups of 100 and were held together by paper clips.
In total, the male stole $6,925 from the store.
Troopers interviewed a witness who said he saw a man flee from the store in a small white pickup truck with damage to the right side of the bed.
Troopers reviewed security video at the store and discovered the suspect was at the store earlier that morning at 5:16 a.m. The suspect entered the store, played Skills Machines, cashed in a winning ticket at the counter and left and then returned at 5:34 a.m.
He again played the Skills games until he got a winning ticket. While he cashed the ticket he carefully watched the cashier and then left the store.
The suspect’s vehicle returned at 6:28 a.m. and left at 6:35 a.m.
The vehicle returned at 6:41 a.m. The suspect entered the store at 7:04 a.m. and the robbery occured one minute later.
On Feb. 7, troopers interviews the cashier again. She said she reviewed the surveillance video and began showing the suspect’s picture to customers asking if they recognized him. Several people told her it was Hauke-Miller.
State police confirmed the person in the surveillance video matches the driver’s license picture of Hauke-Miller.
State police reviewed Hauke-Miller’s Facebook account and saw that he had a picture of himself wearing the same sweatshirt as the suspect. He is also pictured sitting in a pickup truck that matches the description of the one used in the robbery.
State police located the pickup truck along Sawmill Road in Worth Township, Centre County and it had recently been painted black. The bed had also been removed and cut into 11 pieces.
Police interviewed an associate of Hauk-Miller who said a month ago, Hauke-Miller allegedly told him he was going to rob the Fuel-On.
On Feb. 6, Hauke-Miller allegedly told him that he needed to dispose of his truck and asked for help.
The witness said he helped Hauke-Miller remove the bed of the truck and paint it black.
When Hauke-Miller was transferring his belongings to another vehicle, the witness said he saw him with a bank bag.
Hauke-Miller is charged with robbery — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — both are felonies of the third degree, and harassment — summary offense.
Hauke-Miller is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
He is represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.