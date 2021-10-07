Edward Kay Ogden, 38, of Clearfield, who is accused of assaulting and suffocating a female and biting and assaulting two other people, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Ogden is charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree; three counts of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and three counts of harassment, which are summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 26 at 2:19 a.m., the Clearfield Borough Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Capricorn Drive for a report of an assault.
The caller reported her boyfriend was engaged in a physical altercation with another individual.
However, Clearfield Borough police were on scene at another incident, so Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to the scene and detained those involved until Officer Tyler Brahosky of the Clearfield Borough Police Department arrived on scene.
Brahosky spoke with a female victim who said she and Ogden were arguing throughout the day and he had been drinking.
The female victim said while she was in bed, Ogden began to yell at her. She screamed for help knowing other people were in the residence.
Ogden then placed a pillow over her mouth and nose with enough force that she couldn’t breathe or scream.
Once the pillow was removed, she said she started screaming again.
Another male in the residence then broke open the bedroom door, and three other people in the residence entered the bedroom as well.
She said she then went outside and sat on the porch. Ogden continued to scream at her through the screen door.
A male victim in the residence said to police he told Ogden to calm down, and Ogden responded by punching him in the chest. The male said he then grabbed Ogden and held him on the couch.
He said they both rolled off the couch and onto the floor. While they were on the floor, the male said Ogden bit him on the right side of his chest and on his left arm.
Ogden then put his hands around his neck and tried to choke him. The victim complained to police of neck pain.
During the altercation, the male said he struck Ogden several times with his hands.
When Ogden began to choke the male victim, another female in the residence intervened and tried to stop him.
When she grabbed Ogden’s hands, he pulled her hair and bit her in the right hand, the female told police.
He also grabbed her torso with enough force to cause bruising and rib pain as well as minor brush burns from the floor.
The second female victim was also bleeding from her right hand.
The male victim was bleeding from his left arm and had abrasions on the right side of his upper chest and abrasions on the left side of his torso.
EMS responded to the scene. The male victim and the second female victim were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room for treatment.
Due to Ogden being aggressive, Ogden was transported by police to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
Ogden is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Ogden represented himself at the hearing. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.