Jonathan Taylor Maines, 23, of Clearfield, who is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick yesterday at Centralized Court.
Maines is charged with rape of a child — felony of the first degree, statutory sexual assault — felony of the first degree, aggravated indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the second degree, indecent assault/person less than 13-years-old — felony of the third degree, and corruption of minors — felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 4, Clearfield Borough police contacted a juvenile who reported Maines had sex with another juvenile three weeks prior.
The juvenile also provided a picture of the juvenile and Maines together.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on March 17.
The juvenile said sometime between Jan. 10-15 she went to Maines’ residence between 9-9:30 p.m. She said Maines began touching her inappropriately, and eventually Maines allegedly raped her. She said she told Maines to stop numerous times and eventually she was able to push him off.
She said she hasn’t had contact with Maines since the incident.
Police also obtained a copy of text messages between Maines and another person where Maines discusses the girl and states he knows she was 12.
Maines is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail. He is represented by attorney Leonard J. Berger Jr. of Pittsburgh.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.