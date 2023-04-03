Jonathan Taylor Maines, 24, of Clearfield accepted a guilty plea for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl yesterday before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday.
Maines pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault — felony of the second degree, corruption of minors — felony of the third degree and indecent assault/person less than 13-years-old — misdemeanor of the first degree. Maines would also have to follow all the requirements of Megan’s Law.
It is an open plea, meaning the defense and the commonwealth didn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge
Maines is looking at a minimum sentence of four years to 65 months with a 17-year maximum, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Maines was also originally charged with rape of a child and statutory sexual assault — which are felonies of the first degree and aggravated indecent assault — felony of the second degree and they withdrawn in the original plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
The plea also states that this is Maines’ first conviction of a Megan’s Law crime.
Under this plea, Ammerman said the minimum sentence under the sentencing guidelines for the standard range 27 to 33 months because the probation department believes the indecent assault charge merges with the statutory sexual assault charge.
Ammerman also noted that Maines was convicted of rape of a child in 2014 and under the guidelines, if Maines is convicted of two violent offenses, he would be looking at a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Sayers said Maines was a juvenile at the time and the conviction was in juvenile court. There is some question on whether the new charges would count as a second violent offense.
Ammerman also asked if the Megan’s Law language is to prevent Maines from being classified as a Class 3 sex offender with a lifetime of Megan’s Law registration, and Sayers said that is not the intention, the only intent of the language is for the sentencing guidelines.
Ammerman also asked Sayers his office’s reason for this plea. Sayers said Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue handles these types of cases and she negotiated the plea after talking with the arresting officer, the victim and he family and he trusted her judgement.
Sayers said Lumadue couldn’t attend yesterday’s hearing because she was at a different trial.
Maines’ attorney, Leonard J. Berger Jr. of Pittsburgh, said the commonwealth would have difficult time proving its case at trial. He said the victim repeatedly denied being sexually assaulted and only said so at an interview where she was put under tremendous pressure by police.
Ammerman said that would be something for a jury to decide.
Ammerman said he would only take the plea if the corruption of minors — felony of the third degree was added to the plea. Ammerman also said he would only accept the plea if the arresting officer, Sgt. Daniel Podliski and Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Regional Police Department, and the victim’s family tell the court they are in favor of the agreement at sentencing.
After a brief recess, Berger said Maines would accept adding the corruption of minors charge to the plea. Ammerman then issued the colloquy where Maines states under oath that he is accepting the plea agreement understands what sentence he could receive. Ammerman then canceled jury selection for the trial, which was scheduled for Thursday.
Once the colloquy is completed, a defendant cannot withdraw the plea without court approval.
Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.
A dispute between the county judges and the district attorney’s office came to light at the meeting where Ammerman mentioned that he believes the District Attorney’s Office is taking too long to file the information on charges with the court. He and Judge Paul Cherry have issued an order stating that the information should be filed within two weeks of the preliminary hearing.
The information is the basis of the charges, and Ammerman said he suspects the DA’s office is waiting to file the information because once they do, the DA’s office would need to get permission from a judge to change it.
Sayers said the rule is overly onerous on law enforcement, and said district attorneys across the commonwealth wait to file the information due to developments in the investigation. For example, in drug cases, the state’s laboratories often take months to complete testing on suspected illegal drugs. To follow this rule, Sayers said they would have to guess what the test results would be. Sayers said the judges rule doesn’t have a penalty for not following the rule, but it states the judges could dismiss charges if the rule isn’t followed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 1, Clearfield Borough police received a report that Maines had sex with a 12-year-old girl three weeks earlier. Police then contacted a juvenile who reported the incident.
The juvenile also provided a picture of the juvenile and Maines together. The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on March 17.
The juvenile said sometime between Jan. 10-15 she went to Maines’ residence between 9-9:30 p.m. She said Maines began touching her inappropriately, and eventually, Maines allegedly raped her. She said she told Maines to stop numerous times and eventually she was able to push him off.
She said she hasn’t had contact with Maines since the incident.
Police also obtained a copy of text messages between Maines and another person where Maines discusses the girl and states he knows she was 12.