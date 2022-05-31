A Maine man caught with $187,000 in cash and drugs was sentenced to state prison yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Colloquy Court.
Isaiah O. Mokeme, 26, of Portland, Maine pleaded guilty to dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity — felony of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of 36 months in state prison, concurrent to Mokeme’s federal sentence.
Mokeme was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison by the U.S Federal Court in Maine, according to Senior Deputy Attorney General Dave Gorman.
Mokeme pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine after he attempted to send three kilograms of cocaine to Maine from California via an overnight package but the package was intercepted, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In addition to the prison sentence, Mokeme agreed to surrender $187,000 in cash that he was found with to the state Attorney General’s Office, Gorman said.
On Sept. 7, 2018, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile marker 129 in Lawrence Township.
Inside the vehicle were three men and Mokeme was in the front passenger seat.
The trooper reported he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle and had the men exit the vehicle and the vehicle and the men were searched.
Mokeme was found with $3,000 cash in his front pocket.
In a secret compartment hidden in the floor of the vehicle they found a Glock handgun and a large amount of cash.
Mokeme claimed the money was his and it was from his green energy business in Maine.
Mokeme was represented by attorney Matthew Ness of Pittsburgh.