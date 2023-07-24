Deedra Marie Geer, 34, of Mahaffey, who stole more than $11,000 by stealing lottery tickets at a grocery store where she worked and later cashed in winning tickets, was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry Friday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Geer pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, and would receive a minimum sentence of 90 days in jail, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
Cherry fined Geer $300 plus court costs and sentenced her to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail.
He also ordered her to pay $11,299 to D&G Groceries in Bell Township. Cherry also ordered her to perform community service to get the restitution paid as soon as possible.
Geer was represented by Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 6, 2022, state police in Punxsutawney received a report of theft at the grocery store. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke to the store manager, who reported she noticed Geer was stealing scratch off lottery tickets when she cashed in a winning ticket for $1,000.
When she looked into it, she discovered the ticket hadn’t been paid for.
When she observed the surveillance video, she saw Geer take lottery tickets on May 5, 2022, and scratch them off without paying.
She also discovered that during that four hour shift, Geer had taken $600 worth of scratch off lottery tickets and had won $1,500.
The surveillance video also showed Geer take cash from the register and place it in her pocket.
On July 5, 2022, state police interviewed Geer. Geer initially claimed she paid for the lottery tickets, but she eventually admitted she didn’t pay for all of them.
She said she would take the tickets and scratch them off in the back room and would cash them in at the end of her shift.