Daniel Wetzel, 37, of Mahaffey, who participated in a plot to steal money from Skills machines in Clearfield, was re-sentenced to the Clearfield County Jail to by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at February’s session of sentencing court held recently.
Wetzel pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, false identification to law enforcement — misdemeanor of the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanor, driving with suspended license and disorderly conduct — summary offenses and was originally sentenced to serve a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of three years in state prison.
His attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Wetzel had already served 10 months in the Clearfield County Jail and if he is sent to state prison now, by the time he processed out he would significantly serve more than the minimum sentence. First Assistant Leanne Nedza said the commonwealth had no opposition.
Ammerman re-sentenced Wetzel to serve a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail.
He was also ordered to pay restitution of $166 to the victim and $1,846 to the insurance company. He was also fined $510 for driving with a suspended license charge. Wetzel is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without permission from the probation department. He is also prohibited from entering any bars.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Feb. 2, 2021, Lawrence Township Police responded to the BP station along state Route 879. The victim reported he had arrived at the location to collect the cash from the Skills machines when he noticed one had been pried open. He said the machine recorded that it collected approximately $5,000, most of which had been stolen.
Officer Elliott Neeper made contact with a store employee and viewed footage from the store’s surveillance cameras. The video surveillance showed the theft occurred on Feb. 1 between 5-7 p.m. There were three people involved — two males and one female — and Wetzel was identified as being one of the males.
On Feb. 17, Lawrence Township Police responded to a domestic incident and found Wetzel was involved in the incident with a female. Wetzel and the female both gave police false names but they were both later identified and arrested. Police also found drug paraphernalia such as clear plastic baggies in Wetzel’s pocket.