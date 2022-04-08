Nathan Albert Levine, 37, of Mahaffey, who is accused of breaking into a garage and stealing a lawn mower, had all charges held to court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court held before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Levine is charged with burglary — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, and criminal mischief — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 21, the victim reported that someone broke the padlock off the door to his garage along Kauffman Road in Bell Township and removed a Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mower.
The next day at 9 a.m, a witness reported to state police that he saw the lawn mower behind a residence along Curry Run Road in Bell Township.
State police spoke to Levine who said he picked up the mower from his uncle’s house and drove it to the residence. He said his uncle had died a month prior and thought the mower belonged to his family now.
Levine is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Levine was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.