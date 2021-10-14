Michael Scott McCracken, 36, of Madera, who is accused of burglarizing an apartment, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
McCracken is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree; criminal trespass — felony of the third degree; and criminal mischief/damage to property — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 9 state police responded to an apartment along Kendrick Road in Woodward Township for a reported burglary.
The investigation determined that McCracken and another known suspect entered the property illegally and damaged the entry door and lock set.
The victim had evicted McCracken two days prior.
On Oct. 4 McCracken was arraigned and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. Bail was reduced Wednesday to $10,000 unsecured and he was released.