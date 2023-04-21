Robert Ray Zendek, 31, of Madera has been arrested for allegedly stealing $12,013 from a 90-year-old relative.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14, the victim, a Bigler Township resident, came to the Clearfield state police barracks and reported more than $10,000 was taken from her account.
State police obtained her bank records and found that Zendek made several unauthorized purchases totaling $12,013 using CashApp.
Police interviewed Zendek and he admitted to making the unauthorized withdrawals and said they occurred over seven months or so.
Zendek is charged with financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, theft by unlawful taking, access device issued to another who did not authorize use another reason access device is unauthorized by issuer —all four are felonies of the third degree.
Zendek is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.