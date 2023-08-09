Christopher Emory Washell, 48, of Madera, who was allegedly caught with a large amount of illegal drugs, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police began conducting an investigation in February.
On Feb. 16, agents with the state attorney general’s office set up a controlled buy of crystal methamphetamine from Washell using a confidential informant.
The CI arranged with Washell to purchase 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $150.
The CI was brought to the house by agents who observed the CI enter the residence. The CI exited the residence a few minutes later and returned to the agent’s vehicle and gave the agent 4.4 grams of methamphetamine purchased from Washell.
On July 19 at 6:11 a.m. state police executed a search warrant on Washell’s residence along Main Street in Madera.
Washell was at the residence and agreed to be interviewed by authorities. When asked if there were any illegal substances in the residence, Washell said he had a little methamphetamine in an ammunition can.
Washell was asked if he had any heroin in the residence and he said he “pretty much used it all.”
When asked if he sold methamphetamine, Washell said he would help friends get it on occasion. When asked how much methamphetamine he would get at a time, Washell said he would get about a pound of methmaphetamine from his source.
Inside the residence was found $800 in cash, 56 grams of methamphetamine, 1,169 bags of suspected heroin, 56.7 grams of marijuana, 700 miscellaneous pills and various smoking devices and packaging materials commonly used in illegal drug distribution.
Law enforcement then obtained another search warrant on an additional residence owned by Washell along McCartney Road in Madera.
Inside the residence authorities seized multiple smoking devices and a digital scale.
Washell was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Yesterday, his bail was reduced to $100,000 unsecured and he was released.
Washell is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felonies, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanors.