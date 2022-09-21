Joshua Thomas Reese, 40, of Madera, who is accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 13 at 3:27 a.m. Clearfield-based state police received a call from a security company that multiple alarms were activated at the Dollar General Store located along Main Street in Bigler Township.
Two state troopers arrived on scene and found Reese standing near the entrance of the store holding a tire iron. The troopers also saw the main entry door’s window was broken.
Reese was taken into custody. He was interviewed and he admitted to breaking the window with the tire iron. Reese was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries he sustained during the burglary.
A partially empty water bottle with fresh blood on it was found near the entrance of the store.
Reese is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-break into structure — felony of the second degree, possession of instrument of crime/with intent — misdemeanor of the first degree, criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the second degree and retail theft, a summary offense.
Reese is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. He was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.