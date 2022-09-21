Joshua Thomas Reese, 40, of Madera, who is accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 13 at 3:27 a.m. Clearfield-based state police received a call from a security company that multiple alarms were activated at the Dollar General Store located along Main Street in Bigler Township.

