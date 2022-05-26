Jacob A. Long, 39, of Claysburg, who was charged with felony methamphetamine charges and fleeing from police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Long is charged with with flight to avoid apprehension — felony of the third degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanor; and defiant trespass — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 1, a Bigler Township Regional Police officer was on patrol when he saw two people at the gate on Vulcan Road. They were using the headlights on their vehicle to illuminate the area.
They were on private property clearly posted with “No Trespassing” signs; therefore, the officer stopped and asked what they were doing there. They said, “nothing.”
He asked for identification and Alexa Jean Shawver, 23, of Smithmill gave him her driver’s license.
The male said he didn’t have a driver’s license. When asked his name, the male said he didn’t want to give it to him. The officer said the male was acting suspiciously and told the male he was going to detain and search him.
The male resisted and fled the scene. The officer gave a short foot chase but stopped as he was alone, the police vehicle was not secure and Shawver was still there.
Shawver was arrested and she was found with a firearm and methamphetamine and Suboxone, for which she did not have a prescription.
When asked the male’s identity, she reluctantly identified him as Long.
Long is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $1,000 monetary bail.
Long was represented by attorney Gregory Davidson of Bellefonte. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.