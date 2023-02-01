Robert Charles Lombardo, 29, of Clearfield who allegedly was found with a large amount of illegal drugs in a hotel room, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Lombardo is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 20, state troopers were dispatched to room 113 at the Harbor Inn in Philipsburg, Decatur Township for a disturbance.
During the investigation troopers noticed a bag of methamphetamine in plain view sitting next to Lombardo.
The room was searched and a black bag was found underneath the bed. The bag contained 91.5 grams of methamphetamine, 31 pills of dextroamphetamine, two spoons and a scale.
When interviewed, Lombardo admitted the drugs were his.
Lombardo is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.