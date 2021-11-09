Laurajean Nichole Hill, 30, of Clearfield was sent to SCI-Muncy after she pleaded guilty in 10 separate theft cases before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Hill pleaded guilty to three counts of retail theft, two counts of theft by deception, and five counts of theft by unlawful taking for thefts at the Walmart stores located in Lawrence Township and Sandy Township.
The thefts ranged from $19 to $378. Ammerman ordered her to pay restitution to the stores for each of the thefts.
Ammerman also sentenced Hill to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years in state prison consecutive to her probation violation sentence, which was also of one to three years in SCI-Muncy.
The consecutive sentence means she won’t start serving the new sentence until the sentence for the probation violation is completed.
Hill was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield on some of the cases and attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office on the other cases.
Maines asked Ammerman to make Hill’s sentence be concurrent to her probation violation.
He said Hill was going through a difficult time when the thefts occurred and has been able to get out of that situation and is now on the right path. Hill participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing said she was suffering from depression at the time and apologized for her actions.
“There is no excuse for what I did,” Hill said.
Dobo also argued for a concurrent sentence. He said this is the first time Hill has been in state prison and said the one to six year sentence recommended by the probation department is “excessive.”
Dobo also said Hill was on supervised bail for a long period of time and did not test positive for illegal drugs.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers argued Hill’s sentence should be consecutive becuase the only reason she was able to get on the right path is because she went to state prison and said the thefts occurred over a three year period so it wasn’t a short amount of time.
Sayers argued a consecutive sentence is appropriate along with a long period of supervison afterwards to make sure she stays on the right path.
Ammerman said he made the sentence consecutive to the probation violation but noted he gave her a maximum sentence that is three years less than what the probation department recommended.