A Ligonier man is charged with felony corruption of minors for allegedly attempting to have an inappropriate encounter with a 15-year-old girl in Clearfield.
Todd Dennis Guldenschuh, 36, is charged with corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, and hire/use/employ minor to assist — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Oct. 4, a Clearfield Borough Police Officer responded to the Clearfield Driving Park to meet with members of 814-Pred-Hunters.
Members of the organization reported that a member of the organization posed as a 15-year-old female on an online app. The decoy was contacted by Guldenschuh who set up a meeting with the girl/decoy at the Driving Park with the purpose of having a physical encounter with the girl.
Guldenschuh arrived at the appointed time and was sitting on a nearby picnic table.
Police made contact with Guldenschuh who said he was passing through Clearfield on his way home and was “stupid.”
He was transported to the police station where he was interviewed. Guldenschuh admitted the messages were from him and it was his intent to meet the 15-year-old to have sex.
He also admitted to sending the decoy an explicit photograph of himself.
814-Pred-Hunters provided police with a printout of the explicit conversation between Guldenschuh and the decoy and a copy of the picture he sent.
Guldenschuh is free on $75,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.