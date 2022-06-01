A Clearfield landlord is accused of illegally entering an apartment and stealing a dog in a dispute with a tenant
Dallas Stucke, 57, of Clearfield has been charged by the Lawrence Township Police Department with burglary — felony of the second degree; criminal trespass/enter structure — felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the first degree; disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree; and criminal trespass — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 25 at 11:05 a.m., two females came to the Lawrence Township Police Station to report a landlord/tenant dispute.
The first witness said they were staying at the apartment of a third female along Ester Lane when someone knocked at the door. She answered it and saw it was Stucke, the third witness’s landlord. Witness one asked him what he needed and he said he needed to see witness three and entered the apartment without permission.
Witness one woke up witness three, who told her to tell Stucke to leave because she was sleeping.
Witness two was lying down with her dog, a Corgi, and the dog’s head was sticking out of the top of the blanket. When Stucke saw the dog, he allegedly pulled the blanket off of her, grabbed the dog and said “SPCA time.”
He then exited the residence and left in his pickup truck.
Witnesses one and two said they got in their car and followed Stucke to the SPCA and discovered it was closed.
Witness two said she told Stucke that if he had asked her to leave she would have. She said she then started walking toward’s Stucke’s truck to get her dog out of the bed of the truck when Stucke tried to shove her out of the way.
Witness two reported her dog then jumped out of the bed of the pickup and she grabbed the dog.
Witness two said Stucke then started yelling at her and stood in front of her so that she couldn’t get in her vehicle. She said when she would reach for the car handle, Stucke would throw his body in front of the car door.
Eventually, Stucke moved out of the way and told them that they and the dog were not allowed at the apartment ever again and left.
Police spoke with some neighbors who said they heard a commotion at the apartment earlier that morning. The neighbor said she heard yelling and saw Stucke “peel out” in his red and white truck and saw one of the neighbors follow him.
The neighbors reported that Stucke has a habit of entering apartments without permission and he will open up the windows of apartments and yell at the occupants if the door is locked.
Police then spoke to the third witness who gave a similar account of what happened at the apartment. Victim three also said she did not give Stucke permission to enter the apartment.
Victim two told police she paid $650 for her dog.
Bail is set at $250,000 monetary, which Stucke posted using Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Stucke’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Stucke is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.