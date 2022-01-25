Judge Paul Cherry sentenced Charles John Poeta, 43, of LaJose, to serve a minimum of 11.5 months and a maximum of two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail after he pleaded guilty to burglary and assault charges Monday at plea and sentencing court.
Peota pleaded guilty to burglary — felony of the first degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment — summary.
In addition to the prison sentence, Poeta was given three years concurrent probation and was fined a total of $475 plus costs and was ordered to have no contact with the victim and he is prohibited possess or consume alcohol, or controlled substances without permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
His attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, said Poeta is currently admitted to an inpatient mental health facility and wants to stay at the facility to complete his treatment.
Cherry said Poeta can stay at the center but he must have a mental health evaluation completed at the center and he must complete his treatment as a condition for parole/probation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 29, state police interviewed the victim at a residence on West Main Street in Mahaffey. The victim said she had heard Poeta was upset about some movies he had let her borrow. She then saw Poeta walking up the road towards her house. She said she ran into the house and locked the door. The next thing she knew the door was shattered and Poeta was coming inside.
She said she ran out the back door to the neighbor’s house. She said he was yelling and running towards her. She said she got to the neighbor’s front door and the next thing she remembers was Poeta standing over her and he punched her in the head two or three times and he kicked her in the ribs.
She said Poeta’s mother then showed up and pulled him off of her and then her father showed up.
The victim said she was bleeding from the mouth bud didn’t need EMS.