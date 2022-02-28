Alexa Lynn Kephart, 23, of Grampian, who pleaded guilty for her role in the death of her infant daughter, was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Kephart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of the first degree; and endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree; and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in the Clearfield County Jail plus five years concurrent probation.
It was an open plea, meaning the defense and a commonwealth did not come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked that Kephart be sentenced to a minimum of 12 months in jail, which is on the upper range of the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines.
She said this is warranted because there is concern that Kephart continues to use illegal drugs and said Kephart tested positive for heroin last Thursday.
Her probation officer testified that Kephart tested positive for heroin and marijuana — but the marijuana was legal as she has a medical marijuana card.
He said this is the first time Kephart tested positive for any illegal drugs in the 18 months that she has been on supervision and she hasn’t had any violations while on supervision. He said Kephart denied using heroin so he sent the sample off for testing, but the results haven’t come in yet.
Kephart told the court she never used heroin and when she was abusing drugs she used methamphetamine.
Lumadue said perhaps the positive test is due to Kephart using marijuana from unofficial sources and it was laced with heroin without her knowledge.
Her attorney, Mike Worgul of Pittsburgh, said since the incident Kephart has turned her life around and no longer uses illegal drugs and now has a steady job.
He said Kephart will have to live with the death of her child for the rest of her life and asked Cherry for leniency and asked that she be given house arrest so she could continue to work.
After sentencing her to prison, Cherry said Kephart would be eligible for work release.
Kephart’s mother and grandmother also testified. Both said Kephart is a “different person” now that she is not using drugs. Both said when she was using methamphetamine, they never would see her unless she needed money.
“Unfortunately it took the death of your child for you to wake up and stop using illegal drugs,” Cherry said to Kephart.
On June 30, 2020, the infant resided with Kephart, her boyfriend Dakota Canfield, and a 22-month-old boy at a mobile home on Stronach Road in Penn Township.
All four family members regularly slept together in the same bed.
The victim was placed in a full-sized bed located in the bedroom. When Kephart and Canfield woke up at 10:14 a.m., they found the victim laying against Kephart covered in a blanket. She was blue and unconscious.
Kephart told state police she picked up the baby girl and carried her to the living room. Kephart handed her to Canfield so she could call 911. She then began CPR on the girl and continued until an EMT arrived and took over.
According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, Kephart called 911 at 10:14 a.m. and the fire department and EMS were dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival of the fire department and an EMT, Kephart and Canfield were standing in the front yard holding the victim. The EMT took the baby girl and began CPR until EMS personnel arrived. EMS then transported the girl to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.
State police learned that Children, Youth and Family Services had an open case against the two parents that began when the girl was born.
Kephart told the state police she had tested positive for methamphetamine when she gave birth to the girl.
CYS was contacted, and a caseworker responded to the barracks and said there was an open case against Kephart for testing positive for methamphetamine. Kephart also tested positive for methamphetamine a second time after giving birth.
Kephart and Canfield were then both subjected to drug screening. Kephart tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy. Canfield tested positive for these drugs as well as alcohol.
On July 2, 2020, Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College performed an autopsy on the victim at the Penn Highlands Huntingdon Lab. He determined her cause of death was overlay and the manner of death is accidental.
On July 28, Patrick met with a CYS caseworker in her office, and she provided him with the case noted from their investigation. The caseworker also then conducted a drug screening on Kephart and Canfield. Both tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Patrick then interviewed Kephart and Canfield separately.
Kephart said she had been using methamphetamine and marijuana both before and after the birth of the victim. Canfield said both he and Kephart used methamphetamine and marijuana before and after the birth of the victim.