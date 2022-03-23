James Deshaun Thomas, 52, of Akron, Ohio, who was accused of funneling large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine into Clearfield County, was found guilty of all charges yesterday at a jury trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
The jury deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Thomas guilty of two counts of corrupt organizations — felonies of the first degree, criminal conspiracy/corrupt organization and criminal conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — each are felonies of the first degree, 11 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felonies, and criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree.
The standard range in the sentencing guidelines due to the amount of the drugs Thomas delivered is a minimum of 96 months in jail for each of the criminal conspiracy charges. It is likely Cherry would run the sentencing consecutive to the 15 years in jail Thomas is already serving on federal drug and firearms charges, Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Madera said.
Additionally, the standard range of each of the possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges is a minimum of 72 months in jail, and it would be up to Cherry to determine whether these charges would be served consecutively or concurrent to the other sentences.
Therefore, if Cherry decides to run them all consecutively, Thomas would likely spend the rest of his life in jail, Madera said.
Cherry ordered the probation department to conduct a pre-sentence investigation and said he would sentence Thomas within 60 days.
According to testimony at trial, starting in 2017 Thomas was selling large amounts of methamphetamine to Donald Mullens and his girlfriend Sondra McQuillen of Houtzdale. The two traveled to Akron multiple times a month to purchase mostly methamphetamine, but also cocaine and marijuana, with Mullens purchasing as much as two pounds of methamphetamine per trip at a cost of $10,000 per pound.
Mullens died in May of 2018 of a drug overdose, but McQuillen continued to travel to Akron to purchase methamphetamine and cocaine from Thomas.
In September of 2017, state and local law enforcement and agents with the state Attorney General’s office traced local sales of methamphetamine to Mullens and McQuillen. State officials received a warrant to monitor their cell phones and when it was discovered Mullens and McQuillen were purchasing the drugs in Akron, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Pennsylvania officials began running surveillance on Mullens and McQuillen until McQuillen was arrested on in June of 2018 in Pennsylvania after returning from Akron to purchase methamphetamine
Akron City Police and DEA agents also raided Thomas’ home and barber shop where they found more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and illegal firearms.
Thomas took the stand in his own defense and claimed he only sold small amounts of cocaine to Mullens and small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine to McQuillen, believing it was for their own personal use and said he wouldn’t have sold them the drugs if he knew they were reselling it in Pennsylvania.
During his closing arguments, Thomas’ court-appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville admitted Thomas was a drug dealer, but those offenses occurred in Ohio. He argued that the commonwealth did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Thomas sold Mullens and McQuillen large amounts of methamphetamine and knew they would be distributed in Clearfield County.
During his closing arguments, Madera argued the commonwealth more than proved its case against Thomas, including phone records showing Mullens and McQuillen made 26 trips to Akron between September 2017 and July 2018, where they would only stay an hour or so in Akron before returning home. There was also eye witness testimony from McQuillen and two of their friends, who went on some of the trips with them, Madera said.