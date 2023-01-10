Sarah Kathleen Lichty, 29, of Rochester, N.Y. who was accused of statutory sexual assault, was found not guilty of all charges yesterday at a jury trial before Judge Paul E. Cherry.
She was charged with statutory sexual assault — felony of the second degree and three counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree.
Lichty was accused of having sex with two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old male in the spring of 2021 at a residence in Coalport.
All three alleged victims testified Monday morning. One of the 17-year-old victims, now 19, said he was at Lichty’s residence and she bought him a 30-pack of beer at his request. He said he was in the living room drinking beer and Lichty was in the bedroom and she sent him a text message via Snapchat asking if he wanted to have sex and he agreed.
Afterwards he went home with the beer. He and the other two victims drank the rest of the beer in the woods near their home. The other male, who was 17 at the time, said he went to Lichty’s apartment and had sex with her. After he returned, the 15-year-old, who testified that he was highly intoxicated when Lichty asked him to come over to her home, agreed and the two had sex.
The three victims said Lichty had also sent them nude photos of herself and offered to have sex with them via the social media site Snapchat. All three of the victims said they viewed the text messages and photographs on their cell phones.
The two older victims said they weren’t sure exactly when the incident occurred, stating it happened in March, April or May in 2021.
However, the 15-year-old victim said it happened on April 15, 2021. Lichty’s attorney, Thomas M. Dickey of Altoona, asked how he knew it was that date specifically, because in previous interviews with police he only he said it happened in April.
The male testified that last Friday, Clearfield County Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked him if he knew the date when the incident occurred and he said he looked on his phone and saw that Lichty had asked him to join her Snapchat on April 14, and that was the same day it occurred.
Dickey asked if he ever turned over his phone to the state police or if the state police ever asked for his cell phone, and the witness said no.
Dickey had asked the other to victims the same question and both said the state police did not ask for their phones or their account information. All three victims said they didn’t have the photographs and text messages anymore because they were sent via Snapchat where they are automatically deleted shortly after being received.
During his opening statements, Dickey attacked the state police’s investigation for not searching the boys’ phones to corroborate their account that she had sent them text messages and pictures. He also said the three alleged victims are very close and are willing to stick up for each other.